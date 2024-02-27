KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Bought by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

KLXE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,937. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Energy Services Profile

(Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.