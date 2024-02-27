Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $175.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 568,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,570. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $166.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.