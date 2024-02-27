KuCoin Token Price Tops $10.86 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $2.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00019050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 143,996,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,496,827 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

