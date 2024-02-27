Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 10th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $934.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,312. The business’s 50 day moving average is $824.69 and its 200-day moving average is $719.92. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

