Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $28.70 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,130 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 6.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,146 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications stock traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,599. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

