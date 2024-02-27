Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,935 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 1.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. 318,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

