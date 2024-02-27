Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Makes New $15.02 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 3.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties
In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.75. 91,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,730. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
