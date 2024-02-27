Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,520 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 3.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. 138,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,643. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

