Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNTH. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

