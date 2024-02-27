LanzaTech Global (LNZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect LanzaTech Global to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 0.3 %

LNZA stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LanzaTech Global has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $5,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

