Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 721,141 shares of company stock worth $9,418,219 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

