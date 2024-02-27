LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan purchased 2,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,939 shares in the company, valued at $270,827.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,476 shares of company stock worth $119,371 in the last ninety days. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCNB by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 391,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCNB by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LCNB by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.