LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14, RTT News reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

LendingTree Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

