Lendlease Group (LLESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
LLESY opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
