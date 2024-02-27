Lendlease Group (LLESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Lendlease Group stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.10.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.