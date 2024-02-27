Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Leonardo DRS also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 66.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.