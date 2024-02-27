Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $3.51 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00006179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $164.59 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,673,246 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars.

