LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $741,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 68,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

