Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 637.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

