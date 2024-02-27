Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LINC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 6,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

