Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.55.

NYSE LYV opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

