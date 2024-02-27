LL Flooring (LL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 226,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 47.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

