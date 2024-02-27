Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$146.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$153.29.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$145.74 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$146.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a market cap of C$46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Corporate insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

