Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Up 20%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 138,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 199,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

