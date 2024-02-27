London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives £100.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.40).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £105 ($133.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($129.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.84) to £104 ($131.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.67), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,555,479.30). 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,890 ($112.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,142 ($90.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,438 ($119.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7,416.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,043.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,645.73.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

