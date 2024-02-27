Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
LOW opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
