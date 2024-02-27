Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $215.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.54.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $231.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.