Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $239.49 and last traded at $238.16, with a volume of 1920483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.32.

The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.42.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

