Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-12.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.4 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $236.87. 2,883,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,441. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $239.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

