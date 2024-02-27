Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.00 to $12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $231.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average of $212.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.54.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

