Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.
Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %
M stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
