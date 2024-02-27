Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

M stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4,884.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 466.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 25.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

