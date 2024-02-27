Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.71 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4,884.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

