Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Maple Leaf Foods from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

