Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$33.50 at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MFI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.21.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.21. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.52 and a 1 year high of C$31.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.