Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 21.7 %

MARA opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 5.44.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after acquiring an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.