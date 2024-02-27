Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. 881,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,299. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

