Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

