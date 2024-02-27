Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

