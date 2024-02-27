Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Marin Software stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
