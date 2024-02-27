Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

