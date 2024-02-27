Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $94.69 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after acquiring an additional 116,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.