Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,118 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $52,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $132,699,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.