MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. MasterBrand has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasterBrand by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,951,000 after acquiring an additional 143,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MasterBrand by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 716,619 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $34,073,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MasterBrand by 41.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Articles

