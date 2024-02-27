Mather Group LLC. Acquires 5,613 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

