Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,236 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

