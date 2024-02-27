Mather Group LLC. Decreases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,091 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

