Mather Group LLC. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000.

VOT stock opened at $226.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $227.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

