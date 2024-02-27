Mather Group LLC. Purchases 242 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.