Mather Group LLC. Sells 604 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

