Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

