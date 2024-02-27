MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at MaxiPARTS

In related news, insider Debra Stirling acquired 20,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,795.52 ($32,546.09). 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxiPARTS Company Profile

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes.

